Karim Benzema casts doubt over Al-Ittihad future as he reveals preference for next season amid offers from Europe and addresses retirement
Benzema's future uncertain amid Al-Ittihad's struggles
Benzema is entering the final stretch of his current Al-Ittihad contract, and the uncertainty around the club's future plans has left the veteran striker weighing up his next move. Recent speculation has ranged from a contract extension to a possible exit and even retirement, but none of those scenarios has yet been agreed or ruled out officially. His situation has drawn major interest from European clubs keen to bring him back closer to the elite level he dominated for over a decade with Real Madrid.
The Frenchman remains valued highly by Al-Ittihad, who see him as both a sporting leader and a marketing icon, but their early season struggles in the Saudi Pro League have frustrated his competitive ambitions. While he remains settled off the pitch, Benzema has made it clear he does not want to see out his final years without challenging for major silverware. With his deal only running until 2026, any decision will depend on whether the club can fairly urgently present a project that convinces him to stay.
For now, he remains focused on contributing to this season and staying in peak condition as he nears his 38th birthday in December. His message is that he is far from finished physically or mentally, but he wants his final chapters to match his ambitions.
Former Ballon d'Or winner opens up on future
Benzema opened up about the crossroads he faces in a recent interview with AS, confirming he will not be rushed into a decision. "It's true that my contract here is coming to an end. I can't say yet what I'm going to do, whether I'll stay or leave - it depends on a lot of things. In December, I'll be 38. I still see myself playing football for another two years."
He emphasised that he wants a long-term vision, not a short extension just for the sake of it. "We'll see what happens, what the club thinks. I like to talk face-to-face and then see what they think. The best thing for me would be to continue here, but not just for one or two more years. I don't want to do that."
Benzema also confirmed offers from Europe remain active, though comfort and respect matter as much as the level of competition. "It's true that I have offers from Europe. I need to consider everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel good, not forgetting that I feel comfortable here and receive everyone's affection. In any case, I'm not going to stop playing football or competing in six months."
Benzema has offers from Europe with contract ending in 2026
Benzema has repeatedly stated that he still feels in strong physical condition despite his age and the demands of the Saudi Pro League. He continues to work rigorously in training, confident that his technical ability and football intelligence allow him to remain decisive in key moments. His affection for Al-Ittihad's fans and the respect he receives in Saudi Arabia remain key parts of why staying is still an attractive option.
Yet the pull of Europe, and especially the Champions League, has never left him. He has openly admitted he continues to watch Real Madrid matches and the top European competitions, describing them as "magical" and a constant reminder of the highest stage. Fenerbahce had reportedly placed the former France international on their wishlist for January; however, are going to be unlikely to actually make a move.
Can Benzema actually return to Europe?
Talks with Al-Ittihad leadership are expected to take place soon, as both sides seek clarity before the second half of the season. If the club can present a convincing project, Benzema could renew his commitment in Saudi Arabia and aim for one last push for titles. Failure to do so, however, would open the door for a dramatic late-career return to European football.
European interest will likely intensify as the summer window approaches, especially with top-level clubs monitoring both his availability and his fitness. Retirement is not being considered in the short term, and Benzema himself has set a clear timeline by projecting his goodbye closer to 2028.
