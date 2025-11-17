Karim Benzema casts doubt over Al-Ittihad future as he reveals preference for next season amid offers from Europe and addresses retirement

Benzema is entering the final stretch of his current Al-Ittihad contract, and the uncertainty around the club's future plans has left the veteran striker weighing up his next move. Recent speculation has ranged from a contract extension to a possible exit and even retirement, but none of those scenarios has yet been agreed or ruled out officially. His situation has drawn major interest from European clubs keen to bring him back closer to the elite level he dominated for over a decade with Real Madrid.

The Frenchman remains valued highly by Al-Ittihad, who see him as both a sporting leader and a marketing icon, but their early season struggles in the Saudi Pro League have frustrated his competitive ambitions. While he remains settled off the pitch, Benzema has made it clear he does not want to see out his final years without challenging for major silverware. With his deal only running until 2026, any decision will depend on whether the club can fairly urgently present a project that convinces him to stay.

For now, he remains focused on contributing to this season and staying in peak condition as he nears his 38th birthday in December. His message is that he is far from finished physically or mentally, but he wants his final chapters to match his ambitions.