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Karim Adeyemi 'not afraid' of Lamine Yamal as new Barcelona signing aims to fight for spot in Hansi Flick's attack
Adeyemi relish competition at Barcelona
Adeyemi has declared that he is ready to fight for his place in Flick's starting lineup, insisting he feels no fear about competing with Yamal. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo during Barca's pre-season training camp at Saint George's Park, the German forward opened up about settling into his new surroundings.
Adeyemi completed his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to bolster the Catalan giants' attacking options ahead of the new campaign. Rather than being intimidated by the competition in Barcelona's frontline, the 24-year-old expressed total confidence in his own abilities.
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'I don't fear any player'
When asked if he was worried about battling superstar teenager Yamal for playing time on the wing, Adeyemi offered a direct and fearless response. The versatile attacker made it clear that his focus remains entirely on his own performances on the pitch.
"No. I'm not afraid of any player." Adeyemi firmly stated during the interview. "I know that if I give my best, I'll have a chance to play."
Flick's easy pitch to seal the deal
Adeyemi also revealed that Flick required zero persuasion to bring him to the Camp Nou. The pair built a strong professional relationship during their shared time with the German national team, making the transfer a seamless decision for the forward.
"Convince is the wrong word," he added. "He simply called me and asked if I wanted to come. I told him, of course, because it's the biggest club in the world and these opportunities only come once. He didn't have to convince me. I've trusted him for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for him.
"I hope he sees things in me that I can contribute to the team on the pitch. He knows me very well from the national team, and we're very close."
- AFP
Preparing for Birmingham test
Barcelona landed in the UK on Monday to begin an intensive pre-season camp at England's regular training base in Burton upon Trent. Flick's 30-man squad are ramping up their preparations ahead of their upcoming pre-season fixtures.
The Catalan giants will complete a double training session before facing Championship side Birmingham City in a friendly on Friday evening. Adeyemi will be eager to make his first impression in a Barca shirt as he sets his sights on earning a starting spot for the new campaign.
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