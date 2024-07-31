Kalvin Phillips compared to Dele Alli after rapid fall from grace at Man City as ex-Premier League star claims England international has 'lost all belief' under Pep Guardiola Manchester CityKalvin PhillipsPremier LeagueTottenhamEvertonDele Alli

Kalvin Phillips has "lost all belief" in himself since joining Manchester City in a downfall akin to that of Dele Alli, Dean Saunders says.