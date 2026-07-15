Kadidiatou Diani becomes London City Lionesses' sixth signing of blockbuster summer transfer window after joining from Michele Kang-owned Lyon

As for Diani's stated desire of qualifying for the Champions League, though, that is where things get a little murky. UEFA rules state that: "No individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition."

On the men's side, Crystal Palace were anticipating playing Europa League football last season, for example, but were demoted to the Conference League because their then-largest shareholder, John Textor, also had a controlling stake in Lyon, who had also qualified for the Europa League.

Asked about multi-club ownership in May, Nadine Kessler, UEFA's head of women's football, said there would be no exceptions to this rule. "Why would we want to preserve the sporting integrity of men's football, but not of women's football? It's out of the question," she said. "In any sport you want to preserve sporting integrity, that's the most important thing. There is the evolution of multi-club owners and women's football and they obviously invest a lot into the game, which is also important, but at the same time, when it comes to playing in one football competition there will be no different approach or no exceptions."

What that means for London City's chances of fulfilling that goal of qualifying for the Champions League, should they finish in the WSL's top three places in this upcoming season, only time will tell. In May, ESPN reported that London City had been 'exploring potential solutions' that would allow the club to compete in the UWCL if both they and Lyon, the eight-time winners, qualified.