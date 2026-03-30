Juventus: Vlahovic’s wistful reply to a young boy: “Am I strong? Well, I used to be…”

During a meet-and-greet with fans, a young boy asked his idol – a striker for Juventus, his favourite team – a simple question. “How good are you?” he asked. “Well, once upon a time…” he replied, smiling.





Vlahovic’s reply surprised many who watched the video and immediately went viral among those who found it amusing – especially given that it was in response to a child’s question – and those who saw it as a sort of confession, verging on the melancholic, from the player. After all, the highlight of the Serbian’s career so far was when he burst onto the scene at Fiorentina, earning himself a call-up from Juventus, who signed him for millions in January 2022. At Juventus, whilst continuing to score regularly, the Serbian has been somewhat hampered by injuries and a few off-form spells. Furthermore, the team’s results have not lived up to expectations, to the extent that Dusan has added only one Coppa Italia to his trophy cabinet since then.





Vlahovic’s future, too, remains uncertain at present. With his contract at Juventus due to expire and courted by many clubs, such as Milan, the Serbian appears keen to renew with the Bianconeri on a new deal featuring a reduced salary but which should keep him at the club for a further two years.