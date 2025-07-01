Juventus offer choice of THREE stars to Man Utd in swap deal for Jadon Sancho including USMNT ace Tim Weah and Douglas Luiz

Juventus have reportedly reignited their interest in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho by proposing a swap deal that includes a selection of three players from their current squad, according to GiveMeSport. Among the names floated during early-stage discussions are United States international Tim Weah, midfielder Douglas Luiz, and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

