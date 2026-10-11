Juventus player ratings vs Cagliari: Randal Kolo Muani rescues a point as Bianconeri dominance fails to yield victory

Juventus left Sardinia with a sense of missed opportunity after a 1-1 draw with Cagliari, a match they dominated for vast periods without finding the clinical edge required. Despite controlling 72% of the possession and registering 22 total shots, Luciano Spalletti's side found themselves trailing early on.
The tactical blueprint relied heavily on wide overloads and sustained pressure, but the visitors struggled to convert their 1.92 xG into a lead, often finding the Cagliari defensive block impenetrable.
The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute through Daniel Maldini, punishing a momentary lapse in the Juventus backline. Juve's response was territorially impressive but lacked the necessary verticality until late in the second half. It took until the 81st minute for the breakthrough to arrive, as Randal Kolo Muani finally beat the inspired Simone Scuffet to ensure the points were shared.