Juventus most expensive signings - How Old Lady splashed €2.3 billion on incoming transfers

Juventus are arguably one of the most successful teams around in the game and they have had some absolute superstars representing them on the pitch.
Just think about players such as Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane, Pavel Nedved and Gonzalo Higuain to name just a few.
Most of these high-profile names started their careers elsewhere and Juventus had to open up the cheque book to get their men.
It all started back in 2001 when they signed Gianluigi Buffon by shelling out a world record €52.88 million transfer fee for a goalkeeper!
And of course, no one can forget their blockbuster transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 for €117m.
There have been many more high-profile transfers, though, so let's take a look at their dealings in the 21st century and their most expensive moves.
Juventus most expensive transfers by season
Season
Most expensive signing
Fee
Total spending
2022/23
Bremer
€41M/£36.90M
€102.40M/£92.16M
2021/22
Dusan Vlahovic
€81.60M/£73.44M
€126.50M/£113.85M
2020/21
Arthur Melo
€76M/£68.40M
€155.31M/£139.78M
2019/20
Matthijs de Ligt
€85.50M/£76.95M
€230.50M/£207.45M
2018/19
Cristiano Ronaldo
€117M/£105.30M
€263.20M/£236.88M
2017/18
Federico Bernardeschi
€40M/£36M
€177.60M/£159.84M
2016/17
Gonzalo Higuain
€90M/£81M
€176.93M/£153.20M
2015/16
Paulo Dybala
€41M/£36.90M
€185.50M/£166.95M
2014/15
Alvaro Morata
€20M/£18M
€59.30M/£53.37M
2013/14
Angelo Ogbonna
€15M/£13.50M
€45.50M/£40.95M
2012/13
Kwadwo Asamoah
€18M/£16.20M
€72.80M/£65.52M
2011/12
Alessandro Matri
€15.50M/£13.95M
€101.83M/£91.65M
2010/11
Leonardo Bonucci
€15.50M/£13.95M
€59.27M/£53.34M
2009/10
Diego
€27M/£24.30M
€59.30M/£53.37M
2008/09
Amauri
€22.80M/£20.52M
€40.50M/£36.45M
2007/08
Tiago Mendes
€13M/£11.70M
€69.45M/£62.51M
2006/07
Jean-Alain Boumsong
€4M/£3.60M
€4M/£3.60M
2005/06
Patrick Vieira
€20M/£18M
€30.39M/£27.35M
2004/05
Emerson
€28M/£25.20M
€71.12M/£64.01M
2003/04
Marco Di Vaio
€14M/£12.60M
€35.79M/£32.21M
2002/03
Manuele Blasi
€17.70M/£15.93M
€40.70M/£36.63M
2001/02
Gianluigi Buffon
€52.88M/£47.60M
€180.04M/£162.03M
2000/01
David Trezeguet
€23.24M/£20.92M
€31.98M/£28.78M
TOTAL
€2.31B/£2.08B
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt.