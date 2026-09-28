Juventus monitoring Hakan Calhanoglu situation as Inter contract extension talks hit stalemate

According to Ekrem Konur, via Calciomercato.it, Juventus are paying close attention to the unfolding situation regarding Calhanoglu's future at Inter. The experienced midfielder is currently under contract at San Siro until June 2027, but discussions regarding a potential extension have reportedly hit a brick wall, leaving the door slightly ajar for interested parties.

While interest is also brewing from the Turkish Super Lig, a move within Serie A would represent a significant shift in the Italian football landscape. Juventus are currently evaluating their options as they look to bolster their squad for the long term, and the opportunity to snag a proven creative force from their direct rivals is one that the club hierarchy appears to be considering seriously.