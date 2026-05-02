AFP
Juventus piece together Mason Greenwood transfer ‘plan’ as Marseille brace for summer interest in ex-Man Utd forward
Greenwood returns to Juventus' radar
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are piecing together a strategy that could see the 24-year-old swap Ligue 1 for Serie A in the upcoming summer transfer window.
This is not the first time the Old Lady has looked at Greenwood - he has been linked with the club on several occasions over the last two seasons. After a prolific spell in France, his name is surfacing in Turin once more as Juventus officials look to bolster their attacking options for the new campaign.
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Form in France sparks interest
Greenwood has been in clinical form since moving to Marseille, netting 36 goals in 64 league appearances over the last two seasons. His 2025-26 campaign has been particularly impressive, with 15 goals in 29 league outings.
However, despite his individual brilliance, Marseille currently sit in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table with only two matches remaining. With Champions League football unlikely for the French side, the club may be forced to sell their talisman to raise funds and satisfy the player’s desire to compete in Europe's premier competition.
The Francisco Conceicao domino effect
The potential arrival of Greenwood in Turin could be facilitated by the departure of Francisco Conceicao. The Portugal international has apparently emerged as a key target for Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United following a series of tireless performances on the wing.
Conceicao, who has contributed four goals and four assists this season, has caught the eye of English scouts with his relentless work rate and superior dribbling ability. If a substantial offer arrives from the Premier League, Juventus may find the temptation to sell impossible to resist, clearing a path for Greenwood.
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Comparing the price tags
Financially, the moves could cancel each other out. Juventus have invested heavily in Conceicao, paying an initial loan fee of €7m plus bonuses, followed by a permanent €32m deal. The reports suggest it would take an offer in the region of €50m to convince the Italian giants to let him go.
Coincidentally, that €50m figure is roughly the same amount Marseille would demand for Greenwood. By offloading Conceicao to the Premier League, Juventus would essentially generate the necessary capital to finance a swoop for Greenwood, completing a significant reshuffle of their attacking line-up.