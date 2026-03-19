Juventus make a move for Napoli’s Spinazzola

Sky reports that Juventus’ management has already made initial contact regarding a possible return for the player, born in 1993, who previously wore the black-and-white shirt from 2010 to 2012 in the Primavera squad – winning the Viareggio Tournament – and in the 2018/2019 season with the first team. There, he made 12 appearances, providing an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 1-1 derby draw with Torino, and won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup.





He was then sold to Roma for €6.7 million plus Luca Pellegrini (now at Lazio). After five years in the Giallorossi shirt, scoring seven goals and providing 21 assists in 151 appearances and winning the Conference League, in the summer of 2024 he moved on a free transfer to Napoli, where he has so far made 65 appearances, scoring four goals and providing six assists, winning another Scudetto and another Italian Super Cup. Not to mention his 26 appearances for the senior national team, with seven assists and victory at the 2021 European Championships. To date, the club owned by president Aurelio De Laurentiis has not offered him a renewal of his contract, which expires in June.







