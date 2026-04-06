With just a few months to go until the end of the season, clubs are beginning to plan their transfer strategies. Initial contact has been made with targeted players, with the aim of making a move before other clubs to get ahead of the competition. In this regard, Juventus are looking around for some low-cost transfer opportunities. According to Sky Sport, the Bianconeri have made an enquiry about Darwin Núñez, who has not entirely convinced in his first season in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal and could return to Europe in the summer. Juve have made an initial enquiry to the Saudi club, before deciding whether to pursue the matter further or move on to other targets. The Bianconeri had already considered the Uruguayan striker last summer, who had also been on Napoli’s radar before they signed Lucca.
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Juventus, interest in Al-Hilal’s Darwin Nunez
CONTACT DETAILS ALSO FOR BERNARDO SILVA
Among the most closely watched players is Bernardo Silva; the Portuguese midfielder’s contract with Manchester City is due to expire, and the club has already informed him that his renewal is not part of their future plans. At the end of the season, therefore, their paths will part, with Juventus beginning to make moves to assess whether and when to make a move. In addition to Juventus, several clubs from the Saudi Pro League and MLS are currently interested in Bernardo Silva and ready to offer him a salary even higher than what he earns in England (around €10 million net, a significant figure for Juventus’ budget).
OTHER OBJECTIVES
In a transfer market where significant bargains could be had on a free transfer, Juventus have also added Bournemouth’s Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi to their list – with whom there has already been some contact – and Leipzig’s Austrian Xaver Schlager, in whom they had already shown an interest back in January when the asking price was €10 million. In midfield, the name to watch out for is Franck Kessié, whose contract with Al-Ahli is expiring and who is the main alternative to Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali. Among the players who could become available on a free transfer at the end of the season, Roma’s Celik and Barcelona’s Lewandowski have also been linked with the Bianconeri.