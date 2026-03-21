Juventus face a problem with Zhegrova: his availability for the Sassuolo match is in doubt

Juventus are facing a last-minute setback ahead of their league clash with Sassuolo. Edon Zhegrova remains a major doubt after picking up a niggle in the last few hours.





As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Kosovar winger is said to have suffered muscle fatigue, which seriously jeopardises his availability for the match.





His condition is under close observation by the Bianconeri medical staff. Following the intense training workload of recent days, the player has shown signs of fatigue that call for great caution.



