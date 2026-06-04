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Juventus eye Emi Martinez after agreement to sign Liverpool's Alisson falls through
Liverpool stand firm over Alisson
Juventus' long-running pursuit of Alisson appears to be coming to an end. Although the Brazilian goalkeeper reportedly reached a personal agreement with the Serie A giants several months ago, Liverpool have maintained a firm stance and do not intend to sell him this summer, and have triggered a 12-month contract extension.
The Premier League club are keen to preserve stability within the squad following the departures of several senior figures. Despite recent changes behind the scenes, Liverpool's position on Alisson has not changed, leaving Juventus with little room for negotiation. Given this situation, Juventus has begun exploring alternative solutions in the transfer market.
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Martinez emerges as priority
With the Alisson deal fading, Martinez has emerged as the primary alternative. As per Gazzetta, the Aston Villa shot-stopper and 2022 World Cup hero is open to a new challenge away from Villa Park. At 33 years old, Martinez fits the profile of experience and winning mentality requested by Luciano Spalletti to lead the Juventus backline for the upcoming season.
The Argentine is currently valued at approximately €20 million, which fits within Bianconeri's budget. However, the move is not without its hurdles. Martinez currently earns a net salary of €6 million per year, a figure that represents the main obstacle for the Turin side as they look to balance their wage bill while seeking a world-class goalkeeper.
The Vicario alternative
Juventus are also monitoring Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario. The 29-year-old has long harboured a desire to return to Serie A and was previously close to joining Inter. However, Nerazzurri eventually pivoted to Josep Martinez, leaving the path clear for Juventus to swoop in for the former Empoli man if they decide to pull the trigger on a deal.
Vicario’s current contract with Spurs runs until 2028, but the Premier League side may be open to negotiations. Like Martinez, his valuation sits around the €20 million mark. Crucially, his salary demands - estimated between €3 million and €4 million annually - are significantly more aligned with the financial parameters currently set by the Juventus board compared to Martinez.
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A key decision before pre-season
Juventus are expected to intensify their search for a new goalkeeper as part of a wider squad rebuild. The club are also preparing for life after Dusan Vlahovic, with resources being redirected towards strengthening key positions.
Securing a reliable number one remains a priority before pre-season preparations begin. Bianconeri must now decide whether to pursue the proven pedigree of Martinez or move for the more financially viable Vicario as they reshape the spine of Luciano Spalletti's squad.