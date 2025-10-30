Juventus appoint former Italy boss Luciano Spalletti after Igor Tudor sacking as Serie A winner signs eight-month contract with major clause

Tudor oversaw a disappointing eight-game winless run in all competitions in the final weeks of his time in charge of Juventus. In addition, the Old Lady were mired on a four-goal goalless streak as the Serie A powerhouse struggled in the opening weeks of the season.

Massimo Brambilla was placed in interim charge following Tudor's exit and the reserve team boss coached Juventus to a 3-1 win over Udinese in midweek as goals from Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti and Kenan Yildiz saw the Italian giants end their winless spell in style.

Juventus will look to make it back-to-back wins when they make the trip to Cremonese at the weekend, and will do so with Spalletti in charge after the Italian return to management. The 66-year-old had been out of work since leaving his role as Italy head coach in June.