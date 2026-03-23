Juventus have opted for continuity: Luciano Spalletti is set to sign a new contract until 2027 (with an option to extend) before Easter, despite the draw with Sassuolo, which has not affected the club’s plans. The club regard the manager as the right man to restore the Bianconeri’s competitiveness in Italy immediately, without the need for further rebuilding, even should they fail to qualify for the next Champions League.





There is no alternative plan: the owners are satisfied and the final details will be finalised in the coming days. Spalletti, for his part, is demanding total clarity, as reported in Tuttosport: technical autonomy, full support in building a squad ready to win immediately, and a transfer market free from external interference. The aim is to avoid the misunderstandings of the past (when, for example, Tudor asked for Kolo Muani and the club signed Openda instead) and to establish a shared approach on every decision.





On the pitch, the race for fourth place remains open, with a three-point gap: difficult but not impossible. Looking ahead to the Champions League, the manager is targeting six top-class signings, including at least four additional first-team regulars, to boost quality and experience and aim for the Scudetto.



