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Juventus and AC Milan set for summer transfer battle over two Bayern Munich stars
Serie A giants target Bayern duo
The Italian transfer market is heating up as Juventus and Milan identify Bayern Munich pair Goretzka and Min-jae as primary summer targets, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. With both players facing uncertain futures in Bavaria, the race to bring them to Serie A has intensified.
Midfield remains a priority for both clubs, while the need for defensive reinforcements has turned their attention toward the former Napoli star. As the season enters its final stretch, the two rivals are positioning themselves to secure high-profile deals that could shift the balance of power in Italy.
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Milan lead race for Goretzka
Goretzka has been the focus of attention in midfield as his contract expires at the end of the season. The 31-year-old German international, who has 49 goals in over 300 appearances for Bayern, is viewed as a transformative signing capable of providing elite leadership and experience for Rossonerri.
Reports suggest that Milan are leading the financial race, with the Rossoneri ready to offer the six-time Bundesliga winner a three-year contract worth €5 million per season. Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly requested a player of Goretzka's profile to bring "personality" to a squad aiming to return to the pinnacle of European football.
Juventus eye Kim as Bremer replacement
The battle for Min-jae is equally fierce, particularly for a Juventus side that may need to replace Gleison Bremer. Should the Brazilian depart for a significant fee this summer, the South Korean international is seen as the ideal successor to lead the Bianconeri backline.
Juve believe they hold a strategic advantage due to the defender's familiarity with Italian football following his Scudetto-winning stint at Napoli. The existing relationship between Kim and former manager Luciano Spalletti is also thought to be a factor that could tip the scales in favour of the Turin giants over their Milanese rivals.
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Summer window defines title ambitions
This upcoming window represents a vital crossroads for both clubs as they look to build squads capable of competing on multiple fronts. Beyond the Bayern duo, both hierarchies are monitoring shared targets like Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract at Juventus could be renewed before it expires this summer, to ensure they possess the depth required for a marathon campaign. For both Milan and Juve, securing "Luka Modric-like" leadership in the form of Goretzka and defensive solidity via Kim is the ultimate goal as they keep a close eye on the unfolding situation in Munich.