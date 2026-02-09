Getty Images Sport
'Just getting started' - Ryan Reynolds sends out message as Hollywood star celebrates five years at Wrexham with Rob Mac
Wrexham eyeing Premier League
Wrexham are currently sixth in the Championship, occupying the final play-off promotion spot. The Welsh club have come out of non-league with Reynolds and Mac's backing and, on the five-year anniversary of his arrival in Wales, he sent out a message on social media.
Speaking on X, Reynolds said: "5 years, feels like we're just getting started." He also posted a video montage of major moments.
'Will never be repeated'
Wrexham have also marked the anniversary on social media, and ex-goalkeeper Ben Foster has claimed their incredible rise will never be matched.
He said: "With Salford City, you’ve got footballers running the show who’ve done it all before. They know how football clubs run, and sometimes that brings a mindset of what won’t work. Birmingham have got very wealthy owners, but Wrexham is different. Rob and Ryan didn’t really know what they were doing when they took over a football club. They invested money, but they also invested their own energy. They put their personal interest and energy into it in a way you rarely see. I genuinely think if you asked them what they’re most proud of, Wrexham would be right up there with anything they’ve done in acting or business. To take something you didn’t fully understand and build it into what it is today, you have to take huge pride in that. It’s amazing.
“It’s ridiculous. It will never be done again. Non-league promotion, promotion, promotion, and already being in promotion places at this level is outrageous. I said a year or two ago I thought they’d be in the Premier League within three, four or five years. Getting out of the Championship is a big ask – it’s a tough, competitive league with a lot of money involved. But they’ve done it the right way – they’ve given the manager the power to bring in the players he wants, to understand who they are."
Parkinson has 'job for life'
Phil Parkinson has played a significant role in guiding Wrexham up the leagues, and the owners have claimed he has a "job for life", should he want it.
Mac said: "I don't know [if] I have the words to fully describe how integral Phil has been to the story and success of Wrexham.
"Ryan and I talk all the time, and I just don't see a scenario where Phil Parkinson gets fired. It doesn't make any sense.
"He has been the architect, the creator of this. From our perspective, he's got the job for life. Unless he finds another job he wants to go off and do, he's our coach. He's our manager. He's our guy.
"I know that sounds silly and maybe irresponsible to say publicly, but the truth is that's how we feel. And we have always worn our hearts on our sleeves. Always been as honest as possible."
He added: "What we said from day one is we want to build a sustainable model.
"If anyone looks at the economics of what the club is right now, just by nature of how we got here, it's not sustainable.
"But that's only because the infrastructure hasn't been there for generations. So, what we are trying to do is plant the seeds so that, yes, we can be successful now, but 50 years or 100 years from now, those seeds become trees and a fully sustainable model.
"Do I want to come and see us win the Premier League? Yes. Do I want to win the Champions League? Yes. But, if Wrexham, as a town, is unsuccessful while we are thriving, we have failed."
What next for Wrexham?
Wrexham face Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup before returning to Championship action against Bristol City next week.
