'Just as determined now' -Martin O'Neill confirms he will remain as Celtic manager after considering his future

The 74-year-old admitted before the international break that he would consider his position and talk to the board after Celtic suffered three consecutive defeats inside a week. A Europa League setback against Ferencvaros was sandwiched between two losses against Rangers.

However, speaking to the club's website, Martin O'Neill confirmed his readiness to continue. When asked how determined he was, O'Neill stated: "I am. I'm extremely prepared for it. We had a difficult week. It can happen, you can lose to your arch-rivals, you can lose a European game. It's certainly not the end of the world, as it seemed to be described. But (I'm) ready to go."