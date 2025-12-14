'Jurgen has made it clear' - Red Bull CEO responds to possibility of ex-Liverpool manager Klopp replacing under-fire Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

Madrid’s poor run of form under Alonso has forced the club’s hierarchy to quietly evaluate alternatives as frustration grows inside the Santiago Bernabeu. Alonso has overseen a troubling stretch in which Los Blancos have dropped points in six of their last eight matches across all competitions, sparking questions about whether his project is unravelling five months into the season. Damaging losses, tactical confusion, and unflattering reports of a dressing room divided over Alonso’s methods have only magnified the scrutiny on his role.

Amid this turbulence, Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has listed Klopp among the names Madrid would consider if they decide to cut ties with Alonso in the coming weeks. Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, has enjoyed a quieter lifestyle since taking over as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer in early 2025. His stature, Champions League pedigree, and history of reviving underperforming teams naturally make him the type of candidate Madrid gravitates toward in moments of crisis.

However, despite being labelled a potential option, the German quickly became the subject of speculation that was more dream than reality. Klopp has long maintained he stepped away from frontline coaching because he was "running out of energy", and nothing in his current role suggests he is eager to re-enter the high-pressure, high-expectation environment Madrid offers. The rumours gained momentum, but those close to Klopp insist the links misrepresent his intentions and current commitment.