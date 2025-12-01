Jurgen Klopp's true stance on replacing Arne Slot in sensational Liverpool return if axe falls on beleaguered Reds boss - revealed

Klopp has gone on to take up a role with the Red Bull group, as their Global Head of Soccer, but recently hinted at being open to answering an SOS call from Anfield if Liverpool ever required his services again. He told The Diary of a CEO podcast: “I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it's Liverpool, yeah, theoretically it's possible.”

Former Reds striker Emile Heskey has told 10bet Casino of Klopp potentially retracing steps to Merseyside: “For a manager who did what he did for Liverpool, it will be difficult for him watching them in this form. To pull them out of the mess they were in, and then to leave them in the position that he did, Klopp will always be linked with a return, especially when he's left the door open.

“It's an interesting one, isn't it? If you're a Liverpool fan, you will always feel allied to him and you will always want him back to emulate what he did before, but how often does that happen?”

