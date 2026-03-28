AFP
Jurgen Klopp 'enjoyed every second' of Liverpool return as ex-manager makes appearance at Legends game against Borussia Dortmund
An emotional homecoming for the German
Klopp has confirmed that he will be back at Anfield next year after soaking up the atmosphere during Saturday's legends game. The former Liverpool boss - who led the club to eight trophies, most notably a Premier League title and a Champions League crown - was part of Dalglish's coaching team for the occasion held in aid of the LFC Foundation.
The German spent nearly a decade in charge of the Reds before stepping down at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign. Despite his new role as Red Bull's global head of soccer, he looked right at home during a 2-2 draw with Dortmund - the club he famously led to two Bundesliga titles between 2008 and 2015. The Liverpool side featured a host of star names, including Steven Gerrard, Thiago Alcantara, Pepe Reina, and Peter Crouch.
- AFP
Klopp reflects on a special experience
Speaking after the final whistle, Klopp made it clear how much the afternoon meant to him. "It was good. Nothing really changed. I enjoyed every second," Klopp said. The former manager was visibly moved by the reception he received from the supporters who had gathered to support the foundation's work. He noted that the day was more about the community and the cause than tactical instructions.
"My role today was not to have a lot of words - I was here for the Foundation and be part of a really special experience after a while, seeing all the Liverpool and Dortmund lads, you don't meet very often. Today it was really nice. The people suck it in. It was so nice to see the boys playing. Thiago alone was worth the ticket!"
When asked directly if he would be returning to the stadium next year, Klopp replied simply: "Yeah!"
Life after the Anfield dugout
Despite his brief return to the touchline, Klopp remains "completely at peace" in his executive role with Red Bull, dismissing speculation linking him to Real Madrid or the German national team. While he hasn't ruled out coaching in the distant future, Klopp told AFP in January that he currently has no desire to return, even as Liverpool struggle in fifth place.
- AFP
Loyalty to the Reds remains
Klopp has consistently reassured Liverpool fans of his loyalty, maintaining that his bond with the club and city prevents him from managing any other English side. While he previously noted that a theoretical return to coaching in England would only be with Liverpool, he currently seems content in his new role, though his admission that he "enjoyed every second" of his brief return suggests that the deep connection with the club remains as strong as ever.