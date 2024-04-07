Jurgen Klopp aims brutal dig at Man Utd after seeing Liverpool drop two vital points in title race as he predicts what outcome will be when Arsenal visit Old Trafford
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp aimed a brutal dig at Manchester United as he predicted that Arsenal will comfortably beat them at Old Trafford in May.
- Klopp aimed a dig at Man Utd
- Liverpool dropped two points at Old Trafford
- Predicted Arsenal win over Man Utd