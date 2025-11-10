Getty Images Sport
Julian Nagelsmann explains Angelo Stiller snub after 'surprised' Stuttgart boss questions decision from Germany coach
Stiller omission sparks Stuttgart anger
Stiller has been garnering attention from numerous clubs due to his performances in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart. The midfielder has shone under Hoeness and is believed to be a promising star for the future. However, Nagelsmann has refrained from including him for the November international break, as Germany prepare to play Luxembourg and Slovakia in the World Cup qualifiers.
Nagelsmann explains Stiller's omission
Stiller has five international caps, but has been left out of the squad as Bayern Munich's Aleksander Pavlovic and Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha got the nod instead. Nagelsmann said in a press conference: "I had a very good exchange with him and Sebastian Hoeness. I explained my decisions to both of them. Angelo is an important player for VfB. His development is going in the right direction; he's having a significantly better season than before the October training camp. I also conveyed that message to him.
"But we have two very good competitors in Felix Nmecha and Aleksander Pavolvic, who are having a great season. I currently see them as slightly ahead."
Hoeness surprised with Nagelsmann's decision
Stuttgart boss Hoeness was disturbed at Stiller's omission but understands the dynamics of the 38-year-old's job. He opined: "I made no secret of the fact that we were surprised that, in my view, Ange was a clear factor in our positive development. Therefore, we assumed he would be there. I think that's legitimate and understandable, on the one hand. On the other hand, Julian Nagelsmann is the national coach. He has to take many things into account and make decisions based on the information he has. Then we can simply put a checkmark next to that."
Hoeness has also admitted that he has been in direct contact with the coach. He stated: "We're always in contact, but that's not something for the public. But that's perfectly normal. For the last two years, we've fortunately had many national team players, so the communication is lively. I'm in contact with him, with Angelo, but we always want to discuss these things discreetly and professionally behind closed doors."
Stiller himself was asked for his thoughts. "We discussed it internally. That has to be enough," he told RTL. Asked for further comment, he said: "No comment."
What comes next for Stiller?
While Germany will be preparing for their international fixtures, Stiller will remain at the Stuttgart camp. Sitting fourth on the Bundesliga table, with seven wins and 21 points, Stiller's Stuttgart will return to the pitch on November 22 against Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Five days later, they will take on Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League. The German outfit are struggling in the continental competition, as after four rounds, they have accumulated six points. Go Ahead Eagles are placed just below them in the rankings and will aim to pose a tough challenge to Hoeness' side.
Speculation around Stiller's future at Stuttgart has been growing for some time. Manchester United and Real Madrid are said to be interested in the 24-year-old who came through the Bayern Munich youth system before moving to Hoffenheim where he enjoyed his Bundesliga breakthrough. After two full seasons there, he opted to join Stuttgart in 2023. He has since scored six goals in 98 matches in all competitions for the German club and has over two years remaining on his current contract.
