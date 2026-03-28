AFP
Julian Nagelsmann speaks out against 'unjustified' Florian Wirtz criticism as Germany coach backs Liverpool star to 'come out stronger' amid struggles
Nagelsmann slams 'unjustified' criticism
Despite his meteoric rise - from becoming the youngest scorer in Bundesliga history to recording 18 goals and earning Player of the Season honours during Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten domestic double in the 2023–24 season - the young star now faces mounting pressure at Anfield following his blockbuster move in the summer. However, Nagelsmann remains firmly in his corner, arguing that the public backlash has been far too severe for a player who, despite his vast experience, is still navigating a significant career shift.
Speaking during the international break, Nagelsmann expressed his frustration with the narrative surrounding the 22-year-old.
"That was a completely normal situation that affects a young player. He’s someone with emotions and first has to deal with facing criticism. At that intensity, it wasn’t justified," the Germany boss told reporters as his side prepared for their friendly clash against Ghana on Monday.
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Building a closer bond in tough times
While the scrutiny in England has been relentless, with Wirtz recording just six goals and nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, Nagelsmann has used this period to strengthen his relationship with the talented forward. With Liverpool struggling with inconsistent results and fighting to secure a top-four finish for next season's Champions League, the former Bayern Munich manager revealed he has taken an active role in mentoring Wirtz, providing the emotional support necessary to navigate the highs and lows of elite football.
Nagelsmann highlighted the personal growth he has witnessed in Wirtz during these testing months. "We grew even closer, had many good conversations where he really opened up. He’s intelligent and very open, and you get a lot back from talking to him," Nagelsmann added.
Confidence in a stronger comeback
Nagelsmann is convinced this period of adversity will benefit Wirtz long-term, viewing the dip in form as a vital learning curve to build mental resilience for a club of Anfield's stature.
"He can take a lot from this phase and come out stronger," the coach insisted.
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Wirtz shines in Germany’s thriller against Switzerland
As so often before, Wirtz stole the show in Germany’s 4-3 win over Switzerland on Friday, netting a brace and providing two assists. Nagelsmann was deeply impressed by the Liverpool star’s performance, “He’s already a name in world football, and if he keeps this up, he’ll remain at the very top for a long time at any club because he’s unbelievably good and always has the necessary energy. Lothar Matthäus gave him a grade of A+ with a star. Who would want to disagree? You can’t,” said Nagelsmann.