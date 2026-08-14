Julian Alvarez apologises! Star striker makes STUNNING U-turn and admits 'mistake' to Atletico Madrid team-mates after failed Barcelona transfer push

The summer-long saga surrounding Alvarez has taken a surprising turn within the confines of the Metropolitano dressing room. After weeks of uncertainty and public declarations of a desire to move, the former Manchester City man has reportedly opened up to his colleagues. According to Cadena SER's Martin Talavera, the Argentine has fully owned up to his missteps, acknowledging that his public transfer request during the World Cup was poorly executed.

Talavera said: "Julian Alvarez isn't hiding the fact that he made a mistake in the dressing room. Until recently, he didn't talk about it, but now he's openly admitting his errors, especially in how he handled things."