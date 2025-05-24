Jude Bellingham sends X-rated message to brother Jobe as Real Madrid superstar enjoys FaceTime call with Sunderland star after Black Cats secure promotion to Premier League
Jude Bellingham sent a X-rated message to his brother Jobe after Sunderland secured Premier League promotion at the expense of Sheffield United.
- Sunderland staged a stunning comeback
- Tom Watson scored winner in stoppage time
- Jude Facetimed his brother immediately after the final whistle