'I've not seen Dec do that before!' - Jude Bellingham reveals shock at Declan Rice's brace of free-kicks as Real Madrid seek 'remontada' against Arsenal
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham expressed surprise over Declan Rice's brace of free-kicks for Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League tie.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham surprised to see Rice score two free-kicks
- Arsenal lead 3-0 from first leg
- Madrid face Gunners in second leg on Wednesday