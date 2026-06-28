Jude Bellingham has put England on his back - but rest must step up fast if World Cup dream is to be realised: Winners and losers as Thomas Tuchel's team again toil while right-back injury woes continue

England have struggled mightily at times in this tournament, despite topping their group. That they managed to do so is largely thanks to Bellingham, who has been a source of not only creativity but also inspiration for the Three Lions. It was he who put them 3-2 up against Croatia, and he led from the front once more here.

Bellingham scored one and assisted another during an all-action display that ensured England avoided the 'difficult' side of the draw as they now plot their route back here for the final on July 19.

Thomas Tuchel's side didn't make it comfortable for themselves. The first half was largely a continuation of the turgid football that had characterised their dour 0-0 with Ghana, as England tried, and failed, to play through the middle of Panama. When they did work the ball out wide, their crosses weren't accurate enough.

"I know as a coach what it takes to win these matches. It's no problem is these matches feel tight, these matches feel tough. It will help us in the next match" Tuchel said post-match.

It took a set piece to wake England up, as Bukayo Saka whipped in a corner and Bellingham produced a moment of sublime effort to score, extending his leg just a little further than his marker to steer his volley into the bottom corner.

From there, England played with more freedom, and Bellingham played a lead role in making it 2-0 five minutes later as he darted beyond Harry Kane to run onto a Nico O'Reilly pass before cutting one way and the other ahead of him floating in a cross, which Kane obediently headed home.

"Huge impact [from Bellingham and Kane]. That's what we need, that's what we want... that's why expectations are high," Tuchel said of his goal-scorers.

There were other concerns for the England boss, too, most notably an injury to Jarell Quansah that threatens to further stretch his resources at right back ahead of Wednesday's last-32 meeting with DR Congo in Atlanta.

While Bellingham is performing this way, he is able to paper over those cracks. But if England are to win the World Cup, others will need to show similar levels of game-breaking ability to get the Three Lions over the line.

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