Jude Bellingham promises Real Madrid 'won't hide' against Bayern Munich and warns Real Madrid team-mates 'we don't have any more chances' to save season

While the club remain fiercely competitive, the Champions League is the trophy that truly defines their identity. Reflecting on the initial encounter, Bellingham was blunt in his assessment of the current situation, warning his fellow players that the margin for error has completely vanished as they reach the business end of the competition.

Speaking ahead of the decisive return fixture, the England star made his stance clear using authentic remarks from the pre-match press conference: "That is our mentality, we are not going to hide. We want to believe because we don't have any more chances."