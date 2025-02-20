Kylian Mbappe Rodrygo Real Madrid 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Jude Bellingham names unheralded ‘Galactico’ as 'most talented player' in Real Madrid squad after Kylian Mbappe steals more headlines with Champions League hat-trick vs Man City

J. BellinghamReal MadridRodrygoK. MbappeVinicius JuniorReal Madrid vs Manchester CityChampions LeagueLaLiga

Jude Bellingham has named unheralded Rodrygo as “the most talented and most gifted player” in Real Madrid’s squad of ‘Galacticos’.

  • Mbappe top scoring for Blancos this season
  • Bellingham & Vinicius are Ballon d'Or contenders
  • Rodrygo's value to collective cause highlighted
