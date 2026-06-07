Jude Bellingham leaves Liverpool prodigy Rio Ngumoha 'speechless' as dream senior England debut earns glowing praise from Real Madrid star

In the aftermath of England's 1-0 victory at the Raymond James Stadium, Bellingham took centre stage in the dressing room to honour the team’s latest debutant. The Real Madrid superstar, who boosted England's tempo after returning from injury, presented Ngumoha with his cap and offered a glowing endorsement of the teenager's potential on the world stage.

Bellingham said: "Congratulations on an amazing debut. I think we all enjoyed watching it, and obviously you're going to have a really bright future at your club and hopefully with us as well. It's a pleasure to give it [the cap] to you because I know there'll be so many more. So, congratulations." A visibly moved Ngumoha could only offer a short, humble response to the senior hierarchy: "Thank you everyone. I'm happy. I'm speechless! I just want to say thank you. We keep going!"



