What did Jude Bellingham say to Lionel Messi? England star explains fiery confrontation with Argentina legend during World Cup semi-final defeat

Speaking after the match, Bellingham explained that the exchange stemmed from a disagreement over a refereeing decision. The England midfielder said both players were discussing separate incidents and stressed there was nothing more to it.

"The chat with Messi? Actually, we were arguing about a foul. It wasn't anything serious. I'm sure everyone will make a big deal out of it, but it was nothin," Bellingham explained, as quoted by AS.

"I thought there was a foul earlier, and he said, ‘What about the one I was fouled on?’ And I said, ‘You're tough enough to take it,’ you know what I mean."