History for Jude Bellingham! England superstar achieves World Cup first as he rises above Harry Kane & Gary Lineker

In what will be remembered as one of the most frantic matches in the tournament's history, Bellingham stood tallest to secure his place in the pantheon of England greats. The 23-year-old midfielder entered the game as a late substitute but made his minutes count, netting a magnificent solo goal in second-half stoppage time to seal a 6-4 victory over Les Bleus.

Bellingham’s path to the record has been clinical, with his seven-goal haul including strikes against Panama and Croatia in the group stages, followed by braces against Mexico and Norway in the knockout rounds. Former England international Danny Murphy was full of praise for the youngster's composure, telling BBC: "He has such confidence in his own ability. The patience, the skill, the shot. What a goal from England's best player."











