Jude Bellingham's going nowhere! England star rules out Liverpool transfer as he reveals he plans to stay at Real Madrid for '10-15 years'
Jude Bellingham is looking forward to staying at Real Madrid for the next "10-15 years" as he effectively ruled out a future Liverpool transfer.
- Bellingham joined Real in the summer of 2023
- Liverpool were also in the race for his signature
- Real star talked about his future before Anfield showdown