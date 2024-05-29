Jude Bellingham claims Ballon d'Or is for 'flashy players' as he insists he 'isn't fussed' about top prize & backs Real Madrid co-star to land it Jude BellinghamReal MadridVinicius JuniorLaLiga

Jude Bellingham feels that he is at a disadvantage in the race to win the Ballon d'Or but has backed Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior to seal it.