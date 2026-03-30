Jude Bellingham told at what age Birmingham return ‘could happen’ - with Real Madrid ‘sensation’ tipped for emotional homecoming transfer

Birmingham are, having briefly tumbled into League One on the back of a failed managerial experiment with Wayne Rooney, looking to clamber back into the Premier League at the earliest opportunity.

A shot at promotion may have passed them by this season, leading to questions being asked of Chris Davies’ future as boss, but more money is expected to be invested by ambitious owners - a group that includes NFL legend Tom Brady - during the summer transfer window of 2026.

Morrison said of another spending spree: “Listen, I think the American owners are in there, they’ve spent big money and it hasn’t delivered. The manager will come under scrutiny because they’ve spent a lot of money. They’ve got some players on big wages there. So at the end of the day, the chairmen have to look at where they go next season.

“But next season is the big season for them - where I think they’ll have another big spend in the summer and they’ll be one of the favourites to get promoted. They’ve got to start the season well because the Championship is an unforgiving league.

“I think Birmingham City are a club with big plans. The new stadium - a 60,000-seater in the city - I think it’s going to be fantastic. They’re a club where, next season, I fully feel they’ll be challenging to get promoted to the Premier League.”