Joshua Zirkzee
Ritabrata Banerjee

Joshua Zirkzee makes massive statement on future amid reports Arsenal & Man Utd want to sign Bologna star

Joshua ZirkzeeBolognaTransfersArsenalManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSerie A

In-form Bologna forward spoke about his future amid links with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United.

  • Zirkzee spoke about his future
  • Arsenal leading the race to sign forward
  • Key in Bologna securing top-four finish
