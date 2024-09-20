'I almost got his foot in my face!' - Joshua Zirkzee hails Matthijs De Ligt after first Man Utd goal and lifts lid on bromance with fellow summer signing
Joshua Zirkzee lavished praise on "buddy" Matthijs De Ligt after the Dutch defender scored his first Manchester United goal against Southampton.
- De Ligt had a difficult outing with Netherlands
- Was subbed off at half-time by Koeman
- Redeemed himself by scoring against the Saints