Manchester United FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Joshua Zirkzee makes January transfer decision amid Juventus interest in struggling Man Utd forward

J. ZirkzeeManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueJuventusSerie A

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly made a decision on his future amid reports he could join Juventus.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Zirkzee struggling to find his feet at Man Utd
  • Juventus want to lure away the striker
  • Dutchman makes decision about his future
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱