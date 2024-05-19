Second chance for Josh Sargent? Premier League transfer plan for USMNT star as Leeds line up move after previous Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson & Weston McKennie deals Joshua SargentUSAPremier LeagueTransfersLeedsNorwichChampionship

Josh Sargent may get a second chance in the Premier League after all, with the USMNT star reportedly registering on Leeds United’s transfer radar.