'It’s funny!' – Jose Mourinho reacts to Vinicius Junior scrutiny and Gasperini tactics

Addressing the media, Mourinho delivered a sharp response regarding the public fascination with the Brazilian star. "I want to ask you a question that is even funny," Mourinho quipped. "Do the people who follow you have curiosity about what time he arrives at Valdebebas? And about when he leaves too?"

Reflecting on the Roma match, he added: "Vinicius had a very tough match, and as I said after the game, the main culprit for that was Gasperini."

"What bothered me was the nature of the second goal at a moment when the match was calm... But it’s okay. I made five changes, not one."