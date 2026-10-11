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Furious Jose Mourinho boycotts press conference to avoid ban after controversial Vinicius Jr red card in Real Madrid's win over Villarreal
Mourinho stays silent after Bernabeu drama
Mourinho took the dramatic step of boycotting his post-match media obligations on Saturday night, following a highly contentious 1-0 win over Villarreal. La Liga officials confirmed to the waiting press at the Santiago Bernabeu that the Portuguese coach would not be appearing, despite reporters waiting for over 40 minutes after the final whistle. The decision appears to be a calculated move by Mourinho to avoid potential disciplinary action from the authorities in the wake of a refereeing performance that left the Madrid bench incandescent with rage.
The club provided no official explanation for his absence beyond the initial communication from league representatives, leaving the media to speculate on the depth of the rift between the manager and the match officials. According to Marca, the silence was absolute as the manager left the stadium without addressing the events that saw his side reduced to ten men late in the contest, with Mourinho saying, "I'm not going to talk because I want to be on the bench against Sevilla and Barcelona."
- AFP
Vinicius Junior red card sparks fury
The catalyst for the post-match blackout was a bizarre sequence of events involving Vinicius Junior in the 72nd minute. The Brazilian forward thought he had doubled Madrid’s lead after converting a cross from Jude Bellingham, a moment that even saw Mourinho sprint across the pitch in celebration. However, the goal was sensationally chalked off after a VAR review identified an incident earlier in the build-up. The referee subsequently showed Vinicius a red card for pulling the hair of Villarreal defender Nathan Saliba.
This dismissal left Madrid to navigate a treacherous final 20 minutes with a numerical disadvantage. The decision provoked a furious reaction from the stands and the dugout, as the home side felt the punishment was disproportionately harsh given the flow of the game.
Diomande the hero in narrow win
Lost amidst the officiating chaos was the fact that Madrid actually moved closer to the top of the table with this victory. The only goal of the game arrived just after the hour mark, courtesy of a clinical strike from Yan Diomande. The young defender found himself in advanced territory and swivelled to fire a low shot into the far corner, marking his first goal for the club. The strike was initially flagged for offside, but a lengthy VAR check eventually overturned the decision to give the hosts the lead.
Villarreal were far from pushovers and tested Thibaut Courtois on several occasions throughout the night. The Belgian goalkeeper was forced into a series of sharp saves to deny Pape Gueye and Alberto Moleiro, who both came close to silencing the Bernabeu crowd. Despite the late pressure and the loss of Vinicius, Madrid’s defensive unit held firm to ensure that Diomande's maiden goal remained the decisive moment of a stormy encounter in the Spanish capital.
- AFP
Disciplinary fallout looms for Madrid
The match ended in a flurry of yellow cards as Madrid players struggled to contain their emotions. Four home players were booked in the final minutes as the game descended into a series of stop-start fouls and arguments. While the victory keeps Mourinho’s side in the hunt for the La Liga title, the suspension of Vinicius Junior will be a significant blow for the upcoming fixtures. The forward has been a vital component of the attack, and his absence will force a tactical reshuffle from the manager.
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