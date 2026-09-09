AFP
Jose Mourinho delivers definitive verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold after forced Real Madrid experiment
Mourinho rejects Alexander-Arnold midfield conversion
The tactical shift saw Alexander-Arnold partner Federico Valverde in a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, a move necessitated by a sudden crisis in selection for the Portuguese coach. While the experiment yielded a win, Mourinho was quick to distance himself from the idea of making the positional change a permanent fixture of his tactical setup in the Spanish capital.
Mourinho was clear about where he believes the player's true strengths lie, regardless of his versatility. "He has played midfield with England and Liverpool... but he is not a midfielder," Mourinho stated. The manager acknowledged that the player had followed instructions diligently during the high-stakes European tie, adding: "He has played very well. He has interpreted what he needed to really well, tactically. Both him and Valverde have worked very well at this level."
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Physical demands and positional challenges
Mourinho was particularly vocal about the physical toll the midfield role takes on a player accustomed to the flank. He highlighted the differences in spatial awareness and stamina required to compete at the highest level in the center of the pitch. "It's hard for Trent," Mourinho admitted. "I appreciate the effort he made, but with his characteristics, the specificity needed to play full-back or central midfield, it's completely different physically."
The manager further elaborated on the exhaustion Alexander-Arnold faced as the game reached its climax, eventually leading to his substitution. "He's played there a few times with Liverpool and the national team, but, it's completely different. He didn't have more to give," Mourinho explained.
Tactical necessity forces Bernabeu experiment
The decision to move Alexander-Arnold into the middle of the park was largely born out of desperation rather than a long-term tactical vision. Madrid entered the fixture against the Italian giants significantly weakened by a string of absences in their creative department. Suspensions for Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and Bernardo Silva left a gaping hole in the squad, forcing Mourinho to look at his defensive options for a solution.
Despite the win, the statistics suggested that the transition was not entirely seamless for the Champions League winner. While he demonstrated his elite delivery by attempting more crosses than any other Madrid player, he struggled with the defensive responsibilities of a central hub, failing to win a single tackle during his time on the pitch.
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The battle for minutes in Madrid
Alexander-Arnold’s foray into midfield also highlights the intense competition for places within the current Real Madrid squad. Since his high-profile move from Liverpool, the defender has had to fight for every minute of action. The summer arrival of Denzel Dumfries has further complicated matters at right-back, with the Netherlands international starting three of Madrid’s first four La Liga games. However, the return of Madrid’s suspended trio and the recovery of other key personnel will likely see Alexander-Arnold return to the defensive unit or the substitutes' bench.
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