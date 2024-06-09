Jose Mourinho snubbed by Mason Greenwood?! Fenerbahce eager to sign £50m forward but Man Utd star reluctant to link up with Portuguese coach
Jose Mourinho's new side Fenerbahce want to sign Man United misfit Mason Greenwood, but the player does not want to work with the Portuguese coach.
- Mourinho took over the Turkish side last week
- Greenwood's loan spell at Getafe has expired
- Pair previously worked together at Old Trafford