Jose Mourinho 'sleeping at Benfica campus' and regularly joining youth team players for lunch in 'sunrise to sunset' routine

Mourinho has stated on a regular basis that he is fully committed to his latest post, telling reporters ahead of a Champions League clash with Newcastle, having previously been linked with the Magpies: “I've turned down a few clubs, respectfully, but Newcastle never contacted me. To be honest, they don't need a manager. That means everything is fine for the club and for Eddie [Howe], and that's what I wish for them. Right now, there wouldn't be another club that motivates me and makes me happier than Benfica. I wouldn't trade Benfica for any other club in the world right now.”

While Mourinho claims to be focused on only one club, former Benfica presidential candidate Manuel Manteigas is not convinced that the nomadic Portuguese is in Lisbon for the long haul. He has said: “He’s not a coach with a future here.

“Everyone in football knows Mourinho wants to be the national team coach. Mourinho is a winning coach. If there's anyone capable of making Benfica champions this year, it's Jose Mourinho. He's such an experienced and successful coach that he'll be able to overcome obstacles faster than any other coach we'd want to bring into a project that isn't his.”

Manteigas added: “Mourinho isn't going to stay at Benfica for two, three, or four years. Who doesn't know that Mourinho wants to be the national team coach? Who doesn't know in the industry? The other candidates may not know, but those who work in the industry, who doesn't know that Mourinho spoke with Pedro Proenca to discuss a possible appointment to the national team?”