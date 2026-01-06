Getty/GOAL
'I believe he will do it' - Jose Mourinho sends message to Ruben Amorim over Man Utd sacking as 'Special One' makes admission on own Old Trafford exit
Mourinho weighs in on Amorim sacking
Mourinho was asked by Portuguese media to give his take on Amorim's sacking, as he is both a former United manager himself and his countryman. Nevertheless, the ex-Chelsea boss kept his cards close to his chest, as he insisted that Amorim will have to "analyse" the reasons for his sacking behind closed doors.
He said: "What happened with Ruben is something that only Ruben can analyse. I believe he will do it, he and his staff. Whether he will do it with you and make his view public, that I do not know."
Asked if Amorim's sacking would have a negative effect on the job prospects of other Portuguese managers, he said: "I do not understand why it would, but each coach will answer for himself. For me, no, I do not feel it that way."
Mourinho's own reflections on Man Utd firing
Mourinho also reflected on his own United sacking, having guided the club to Europa League glory in 2017, and also to a second-placed finish in the Premier League.
"My career at Manchester United, I know it well. I also know the reason why I ended up leaving," Mourinho said.
"But as I always do, or try to do, when I leave a club I close the door and then I do not make comments. I do not analyse externally what happened. A door closes and another one will open. That is what happened when I left. The history stayed there, the numbers stayed there, the three medals came home and that is it."
Mourinho has since gone on to manage Tottenham, Roma, Fenerbahce, and is now at Benfica.
Mourinho brought Man Utd out of 'crisis'
Mourinho has claimed previously he was the manager who pulled United out of their "crisis".
He said: "The critical moment is when both Sir Alex and David Gill leave. David Moyes comes in, not me, but I explain the story better in my Netflix documentary. When I arrive, the club is still living that crisis.
"We won trophies and we finished second. I talk about this to say that, still, it wasn't enough for me to have stability and continuity. Today, with the new ownership in the club, and I see what happened with Ruben, having Manchester United's worst ever Premier League season, and still having the trust to continue, the trust to carry on being himself with his own ideas… I think that's a sign that there is a lot changing within the club.
"I think we all agree he is a coach with great potential and character. With stability, I think he has in hands an incredible potential to do a great job at Manchester United."
What comes next for Man Utd?
United are said to be considering the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as an interim coach until the end of the season.
He has said previously that he loved being United manager, saying: "I felt privileged to be the manager of Manchester United, but of course it's not the same as playing. As a player, you just do your job. Suddenly now you're the manager, you're the face of everyone. You think about all these supporters, players, everything surrounding Manchester United.
"But that pressure is a privilege because I was allowed to do that and I was allowed to deal with it in my way. And that was having great staff around us, an environment in and around the club that was very positive. But in the end, it doesn't matter if you enjoy coming to work every day, training sessions... you need results and we unfortunately had a very bad six-week spell and that's too long at a club like Manchester United and they made a change, which is fine."
