'I’m actually quite pleased' - Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho takes sarcastic swipe at Liga over Vinicius Junior's four-match suspension

Madrid have been dealt a significant blow after Vinicius was handed a four-match suspension by the Liga Disciplinary Committee. The severe punishment follows his sending off during a recent 1-0 victory over Villarreal.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has struggled to find his best form so far this season, managing just one goal in eight league appearances. His prolonged absence will force a reshuffle in the attacking line-up for several crucial domestic fixtures.

The length of the ban reflects the serious nature of the incident that led to his red card. It presents a major headache for the club as they look to maintain their challenge at the top of the table.