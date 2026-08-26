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'I'm not important!' - Jose Mourinho issues passionate plea to Real Madrid fans before Santiago Bernabeu return
Mourinho returns to the Bernabeu
Mourinho is preparing for an emotional return to the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid host Sociedad in Liga. Wednesday's clash marks his first home fixture since taking charge of Los Blancos for a second spell.
Madrid kicked off their 2025-26 campaign with a narrow 2-1 victory over Espanyol last week. Jude Bellingham struck early in the contest, before a late finish from debutant Carlos Espi secured all three points for Mourinho's side.
They will now look to build on that winning start in front of their own supporters. Facing a resilient Sociedad side, the Portuguese manager knows his squad will need the full backing of the Los Blancos faithful.
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Focus firmly on the team
Despite the inevitable media circus surrounding his homecoming, Mourinho was quick to deflect the spotlight away from himself. The manager stressed that his primary concern is the team's performance and their connection with the crowd.
"I don’t want the Bernabéu to welcome me in a particular way. I want it to welcome the team as its team, as its passion," he said on the club's official website. "I know last season didn’t end well, and at some point, it might have seemed like that love was going through a complicated phase.
"What I want is for us to start from scratch, though in this case, it’s not entirely from scratch. I think people have already gotten a feeling for the way the team is working, its commitment, and the will to do things right. That’s the most important thing; I’m not important."
Mourinho added: "If you ask me about my feeling, I’d tell you that I’m perfectly capable of controlling my emotions and playing normally in a match that isn’t normal because it’s a three-point game, and we need to win it. I’d really like the team to feel something different than it did last season, especially in the final stretch. Let’s go together."
What this means for LavelleDemanding the right mentality
Reflecting on the hard-fought victory at Espanyol, Mourinho praised the hostile atmosphere created by the opposition supporters. He now expects the Santiago Bernabeu to replicate that energy to give his players an extra edge.
"First home match. It is one of the 19 we will play at home and one of the 38 we will play in the championship," Mourinho admitted. "Every point is important. The goal is to win, respecting a team that deserves respect. A team with identity and quality players, who will surely give us a tough match.
"At Espanyol's ground, we felt a lot of support from their fans for their team. At the Bernabéu, we hope for the support of our people. What I expect is for the players to have the same hunger to win the match, the same attitude, resilience, strength, and calmness to face a difficult game. I hope the fans can look at the team and recognize this kind of mentality, and maybe this kind of mentality can make the Bernabéu even stronger."
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Chasing early league momentum
Real Madrid are determined to establish a strong rhythm early in the season. With the title race expected to be fiercely competitive, Los Blancos cannot afford any slip-ups on home soil. Following the midweek match against La Real, Mourinho's squad will next face Malaga in Liga action this weekend.
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