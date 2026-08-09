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Jose Mourinho 'couldn't believe' it! Real Madrid boss left FURIOUS as Man City ace Rodri chooses Barcelona move over Bernabeu switch
Mourinho left stunned by Rodri U-turn
The Special One is said to have reacted with "immense anger" after learning that his primary midfield target would be heading to Catalonia rather than the Spanish capital. Spanish outlet SPORT claims that Mourinho "couldn't believe" the news, having spent much of the summer planning his tactical setup around the arrival of the World Cup winner.
The situation reached a boiling point during "more than one conversation" between Mourinho and the Real Madrid board. Despite the manager's demands for a high-profile alternative, the club hierarchy has reportedly informed him that no further signings will be made in the engine room.
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Tactical reshuffle forced at Valdebebas
With the door slammed shut on new arrivals, Mourinho must now embark on a significant restructure of his tactical setup. The plan now involves repurposing existing squad members to fill the void left by the failed pursuit. This means Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler are expected to take on more prominent roles in ball distribution, with Silva potentially dropping into a deeper double pivot alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.
The tactical shift places immense pressure on Guler, whom Mourinho envisions as a primary creator in the mould of Mesut Ozil. The coaching staff will spend the final weeks of pre-season at Valdebebas testing this new blueprint, hoping that the technical quality of Silva and Guler can compensate for the lack of a specialized holding midfielder.
Ajax starlet emerges as alternative target
Despite Real Madrid reportedly deciding against making another midfield signing as Rodri alternative, the club are also said to have identified a potential €30 million contingency plan in Jorthy Mokio. The 18-year-old Ajax sensation has caught the eye of Los Blancos scouts, who believe the versatile teenager possesses the physical attributes to succeed in La Liga.
Securing the Ajax prodigy will be a difficult task, as the Dutch giants have the youngster tied down to a contract until 2031. Madrid are expected to wait until Rodri's move to Barcelona is officially completed before accelerating talks for the Belgian talent. This pivot reflects a shift in strategy, moving away from established stars to focus on elite teenage talent.
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Impact on the wider transfer market
odri's decision to green-light a move to Barcelona has sent shockwaves through the European market, impacting several other clubs. Manchester United, now managed by Michael Carrick, were reportedly monitoring Aurelien Tchouameni's situation. The Red Devils had hoped that if Real Madrid landed Rodri, Tchouameni might become available for a transfer to Old Trafford.
Barcelona must now work to agree on a fee with Man City, though negotiations have hit an early snag after the Premier League giants rejected the Catalan club's opening bid. With Rodri entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, Barca will need to return with an improved offer to get the deal over the line. Meanwhile, for Real Madrid, the focus remains on internal development and the potential late swoop for Mokio.
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